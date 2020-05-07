Yeast Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Yeast Market was valued at USD 3.04 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Yeast is one of the most widely used micro-organisms for manufacturing food & beverages. It is used in the process of fermentation and imparts a better texture, taste, and aroma to the food products. This product has witnessed growing demand courtesy an increase in the consumption of functional bakery foods and alcoholic beverages.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand functional bakery products

1.2 Growing demand from the alcohol industry

1.3 Growing demand for bioethanol as a fuel

1.4 Increasing awareness about the importance of yeast as compared to its alternative Monosodium Glutamate (MSG)

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Scarcity of raw materials

2.2 Stringent food safety standards and regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Yeast Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Type, Application and Region

1. Global Yeast Market, by Product:

1.1 Fresh Yeast

1.2 Dry Yeast

1.3 Instant Yeast

2. Global Yeast Market, by Type:

2.1 Baker’s Yeast

2.2 Wine Yeast

2.3 Brewer’s Yeast

2.4 Bioethanol Yeast

2.5 Feed Yeast

3. Global Yeast Market, by Application:

3.1 Food & Beverages

3.1.1 Alcoholic Beverages

3.1.2 Non-alcoholic beverages

3.1.3 Bakery Products

3.2 Animal Feed

3.3 Others

4. Global Yeast Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AB Mauri Food

2. AB Vista

3. Alltech

4. Chr. Hansen

5. Lallemand

6. Lesaffre

7. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8. Kerry Group PLC

9. Cargill

10. Nutreco N.V.

11. Synergy Flavors

12. Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd

13. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14. Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

15. Associated British Foods PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

