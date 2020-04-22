Wound Irrigation Systems Market Analysis, Key Development, Industry Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

Wound Irrigation Systems Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Wound Irrigation Systems Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Wound Irrigation Systems Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Wound Irrigation Systems Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Wound Irrigation Systems market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Wound Irrigation Systems market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

growing demand for advanced wound care in homecare settings to present huge growth opportunities

The retail e-commerce channel has recorded significant attraction of consumers in the last few years, and is expected to show solid gain over the forecast period. The sale of wound care products through the e-commerce channel has also increased in the last few years, where the e-commerce companies are providing attractive discounts to their customers. Besides, leading manufacturers of wound irrigation systems are also collaborating with e-commerce channel partners, such as Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and E-bay, to promote products and expand their network. Healthcare facilities are also upgrading practices and systems in order to take advantage of the ease of online procurement.

Technological advancements have aided in enhancing treatment of chronic wounds. Initial cost of advanced wound care products is relatively higher than that of conventional treatments. Manufacturers of wound care products are developing sophisticated systems with features that enable safe use in homecare settings. The adoption of these systems in homecare settings reduces the hospital stay and cost of treatment which could lead to rising healthcare expenditures. This provides an incentive for the healthcare systems to cut down on spending. Use of wound irrigation systems in homecare settings also adds an element of comfort at home and also ensures that patients are safer from reinfection, which can lead to possible amputations. This provides opportunities for both manufacturers and healthcare systems to adopt the best practices to slowly shift care settings away from healthcare facilities.

Acute wound segment is expected to cement its dominance throughout the forecast period

Acute wound segment in the wound type category is anticipated to grow at a comparatively slow rate yet is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The acute wound segment is estimated to largely contribute to the growth of the global market with a high estimation of more than US$ 135 Mn in 2017 and is likely to continue its dominance till the end of the period of assessment, where it is expected to touch a value more than US$ 175 Mn.

Surgical wounds segment growth to support the growth of the parent segment

Surgical wounds sub segment in the acute wound segment is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 80 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. In 2017, the surgical wounds segment is valued at around US$ 68 Mn and is projected to grow at a sluggish CAGR throughout the forecast period. The traumatic wounds sub segment is the second largest segment pushing the revenue of the parent segment.

