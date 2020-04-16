Worldwide Load Balancer Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Size, Growth Insights by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

Load Balancer Market studies a device that acts as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic across a number of servers. Load balancing aims to optimize resource use, maximize throughput, minimize response time, and avoid overload of any single resource.

Currently, there are many players in the world. The main market players are F5 Networks, Citrix, A10 Networks, Radware, Brocade, Kemp Technologies, Riverbed Technology, Sangfor, Fortinet, Barracuda, Array Networks, Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co., Ltd. and so on. The consumption revenue of Load Balancer is about 1008.8Million USD in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption revenue has decreased to 1099.1 Million USD in 2018 from 670.3 Million USD in 2012.

North America is the largest consumption regions of Load Balancer, with a consumption value market share nearly 43.96% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption value market share over 24.14% in 2016.

Global Load Balancer Market is spread across 119 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Load Balancer mainly used by IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities and other Industries. Report data showed that 32.03% of the Load Balancer market demand for IT & Telecom in 2016.

There are three kinds of Load Balancer, which are less than 10 Gbps Type, 10 to 40 Gbps Type, greater than 40 Gbps Type Load Balancer, Less than10 Gbps Type Load Balancer market share is nearly 55.68% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Load Balancer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Load Balancer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Load Balancer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 1910 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Load Balancer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

