Worldwide IT Services Market 2020: Industry Share, Trends, Size, Growth Insights by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

IT Services Market studies refers to the application of business and technical expertise to enable organizations in the creation, management and optimization of or access to information and business processes.

This report studies the IT Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

IT services are included System Integration, Cloud Computing Service, IT Consulting, System Support, etc. The service areas (application) are: Enterprise, Financial, Government, Healthcare & Medical, and Others. And Enterprise was the widest area which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest IT service market in the world these years, and USA is the largest consumption countries of IT services in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 36% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America IT service market), while Europe was about 29%, and Japan is followed with the share about 13.5%.

USA, UK, Japan and India are now the key developers of IT services. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture, CSC, Lookheed, Capgemini, NTT Data, SAIC, Xerox, Oracle, Hitachi, NCC, ADP, NEC, TCS, Infosys, Atos, Wipro, HCL Tech, BT Global Services, and Capita are the key suppliers in the global IT services market. Top 10 took up about 23.8% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture is the most popular IT services in the world.

CSC and HPE (HP) are merger into DXC Technology in Q3 2018, the Data of the former CSC is temporarily added to HP in 2018.

The global IT Services market is valued at 1011000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1150600 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Services.

IT Services Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture, CSC, Lookheed, Capgemini, NTT Data, SAIC, Xerox, Oracle, Hitachi, NCC, ADP, NEC, TCS, Infosys, Atos, Wipro, HCL Tech, BT Global Services, Capita, CTSI, DCITS, Taiji, Teamsun Tech, China Unicom, DHC Software, Neusoft, SinoRail Info, Chinasoft and Unisys Corp

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Type I

• Type II

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Enterprise

• Financial

• Government

• Healthcare & Medical

• Others

