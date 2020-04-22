World coronavirus Dispatch: The Syrian Insurance IndustryGovernance Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2025

The global The Syrian Insurance IndustryGovernance market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each The Syrian Insurance IndustryGovernance market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the The Syrian Insurance IndustryGovernance market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the The Syrian Insurance IndustryGovernance across various industries.

Summary

GlobalDatas ‘The Syrian Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance’ report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in the Syria.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

– The Syrian insurance industry is regulated by the Syrian Insurance Supervisory Commission.

– Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the Syrian insurance industry.

– Composite insurance is allowed in the Syrian insurance industry.

– The government of Syria does not impose VAT on goods and services.

– Workmens compensation, motor third-party liability insurance and marine cargo insurance on imports are the key compulsory classes of insurance in the Syrian insurance industry.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in the Syria, including:

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in the Syria.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the countrys insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the Syria.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements, permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

– The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in the Syria.

– The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

– The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the countrys insurance regulatory framework.

– The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

– The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

