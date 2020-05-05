World coronavirus Dispatch: Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Soybean Market

Analysis of the Global Soybean Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Soybean market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Soybean market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Soybean market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Soybean market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Soybean market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Soybean market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Soybean market

Segmentation Analysis of the Soybean Market

The Soybean market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Soybean market report evaluates how the Soybean is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Soybean market in different regions including:

Key Segments Covered

Source

End-Use

End-Product

Region

By source, the soybean market is segmented into conventional & organic. The organic segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period on the backdrop of the rising consumer confidence towards organic food. On the basis of end-use, the soybean market can be segmented into food & beverages, personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed & others. The animal feed segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 75.1% in 2017 and is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of end-product, the soybean market is segmented into Whole, protein, oil, meal, and others. The protein segment of the soybean market can be further sub-segmented into soy protein concentrates, isolates, and hydrolysates. Amongst these segments, the soybean meal segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 72.9% in 2017.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights soybean demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the soybean ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global soybean market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global soybean market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

Global Soybean Market: Competitive Analysis

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are soybean’s key players of the global soybean market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the soybean space. Key players in the global soybean market includes Kerry Inc., Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group Inc, The WhiteWave Foods Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., CHS Inc., Cargill Inc, The Scoular Company, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, and the like.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global soybean market.

Global Soybean Market, by Source

Conventional

Organic

Global Soybean Market, by End Products

Whole

Protein

Oil

Meal

Global Soybean Market, by End Use

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Global Soybean Market, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Questions Related to the Soybean Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Soybean market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Soybean market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

