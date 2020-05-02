World coronavirus Dispatch: Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Drugs of Abuse Testing Market

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Drugs of Abuse Testing market. Hence, companies in the Drugs of Abuse Testing market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market

The global Drugs of Abuse Testing market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Drugs of Abuse Testing market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players in the global drugs of abuse testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global drugs of abuse testing market are Alere, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Healthcare, Express Diagnostics International Inc., and Shimadzu Corporation.

The global drugs of abuse testing market has been segmented as below:

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Product Type Analyzers Immunoassays Analyzers Chromatographic Devices Breath Analyzers Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Fluid Collection Devices Others

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Sample Type Saliva Breath Urine Blood Hair & Sweat

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Testing Type Pain Management Testing Criminal Justice Testing Workplace Screening

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by End-user Hospitals Diagnostics Laboratories On-the-spot Testing Forensic Laboratories

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



