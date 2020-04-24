World coronavirus Dispatch: Polyester Filament Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In 2018 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Polyester Filament market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Polyester Filament market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Polyester Filament market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Polyester Filament market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Polyester Filament market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Polyester Filament market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Polyester Filament Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Polyester Filament market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Polyester Filament market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The report on the polyester filament market offers key insights and detailed profiles of all the major players operating in polyester filament market. The report also includes key developments, business strategies and new product launches by the leading players in the polyester filament market. The report also provides growth strategies adopted by major layers along with the mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships in the polyester filament market.

Indorama Ventures, a Thai petrochemical company has acquired 74% stake in Egypt-based Medco Plast for Packing and Packaging Systems. The acquisition will help Indorama Ventures to expand in East African PET packaging market. This is a second deal of Indorama Ventures in Egypt as the company also entered into a joint venture with Dhunseri Petrochem Limited to acquire PET facility in Egypt.

Definition

Polyester filament are made using PET polyester and are widely used in modern fiber manufacturing industries. Polyester filament is also used in the form of monofilament and multifilament. Polyester filament are increasingly used in textile industry including apparel, footwear, home furnishing, and in healthcare industry in medical textile.

About the Report

The report on the polyester filament market focuses on the all the factors influencing the polyester filament market growth. The study also provides actionable and valuable insights on the market. Historical data and forecast on the polyester filament market is also included in the report. The report provides details on the market dynamics including key trends, growth opportunities, market driving factors, and restraints in the polyester filament market.

The polyester filament market report also provides an overview of the market including important information on the current scenario in the polyester filament market, along with the segment-wise and region-wise analysis. The report also elaborate market demand, company competition and factors influencing price and sales of polyester filament globally.

Market Segmentation

The polyester filament market is segmented on the basis of yarn type, type, end-use industry, and dyeing process. The key segments in the polyester filament market are further segmented into sub-segments to offer better understanding of the polyester filament market.

On the basis yarn type, the polyester filament market is segmented into single yarn, ply yarn, and cord yarn. Based on the type, the market segment includes Drawn Texture Yarn (DTY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), and Partially Oriented Yarn (POY). By end-use industry, the polyester filament market is segmented into textile industry, automotive industry, healthcare, and other end-use industry. Based on the dyeing process, the polyester filament market is segmented into dyed and non-dyed.

Additional Questions Answered

The report on the polyester filament market answers some vital questions the polyester filament market scenario. Some of the additional questions answered include-

Which industry is expected to be the largest user of polyester filament in the coming years?

What are the factors hampering the growth of polyester filament market?

Which region will account for the largest revenue share in the polyester filament market?

Which yarn type will have the highest value in the polyester filament market by 2018 end?

Research Methodology

A constructive research methodology is used to offer key insights and data on the polyester filament market. The forecast and market dynamics included in the report are derived from primary and secondary research. The insights on the market were obtained by conducting interviews with the industry experts. The information on the polyester filament market through secondary research were cross-checked with valid data sources and confirmed by the polyester filament market experts. The data collected in research phase have been closely analyzed to inform players about the opportunities in the polyester filament market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Polyester Filament market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Polyester Filament Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Polyester Filament market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Polyester Filament market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Polyester Filament market

Important queries related to the Polyester Filament market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Polyester Filament market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Polyester Filament market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Polyester Filament ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

