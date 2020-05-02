World coronavirus Dispatch: Painting Masking Tapes Market Insights Analysis 2019-2025

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Painting Masking Tapes market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Painting Masking Tapes market.

The report on the global Painting Masking Tapes market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Painting Masking Tapes market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Painting Masking Tapes market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Painting Masking Tapes market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Painting Masking Tapes market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Painting Masking Tapes market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Painting Masking Tapes market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Painting Masking Tapes market

Recent advancements in the Painting Masking Tapes market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Painting Masking Tapes market

Painting Masking Tapes Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Painting Masking Tapes market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Painting Masking Tapes market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Market: Dynamics

The world painting masking tapes market is prophesied to fairly rely on the popularity and applications of backing materials and adhesives used. For instance, some manufacturers would want to use paper backings such as filmic, flatback, or creped while others may employ foam or plastic, depending on the demand of end users. Such characteristics of painting masking tapes are studied to be influenced by the temperature at which they cure or dry, coating or paint system, and nature of application.

One of the primarily used adhesives could be rubber-based; however, silicone-based adhesives could be required if temperature reaches more than a 160°C. Having that said, temperature resistance may not be a prerequisite for sandblasting and other masking applications. Sometimes, a thick, strong backing could prove to be vital for resistance to an abrasive under high pressure. The success of painting masking tapes is projected to also depend on their ability to leave no residue, allow clean removal, and cause no damage to the substrate.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Segmentation

The international painting masking tapes market is envisaged to be segregated as per backing material, end use, and adhesive type. In terms of backing material, the market could see a classification into foam, paper, plastic, and others. Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to outperform all others in the category with a larger revenue share. It could grow at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2022.

By end use, there could be vital segments such as automotive, building and construction, aerospace, and general industrial and do-it-yourself (DIY) activities taking shape in the international painting masking tapes market. By type of adhesive, the market could be divided into silicon-based, acrylic-based, and rubber-based adhesives.

Regionally, North America dominated the international painting masking tapes market on the basis of revenue. However, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prognosticated to earn a greater share of US$0.9 bn by the end of 2022. The market could also witness a segmentation into Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, and Europe.

Global Painting Masking Tapes Market: Competition

In view of competition, leading companies such as 3M Company, Berry Global, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., and Advance Tapes International Ltd. could make their mark in the worldwide painting masking tapes market.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Painting Masking Tapes market: