World coronavirus Dispatch: Narcotics Detection Equipment Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2069 2017 – 2025

major players, most of which operate in developed countries. Though local players which operate in this market offer equipment at a lesser price, the quality of components in these products is unpredictable and widely variable. The dominant manufacturers, in contrast, offer equipment that are more reliable. Irrespective of this, the presence of low-cost equipment offered by local players may hamper the development of narcotics detection equipment market.

Among the narcotics detection equipment available in the market, portable and hand held equipment e.g. portable narcotics detection equipment with infrared technology have a major share of the narcotics detection equipment market.

Narcotics Detection Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation of narcotics detection equipment market is done on the basis of

Technology used infrared based chromatography devices immunoassay analyzers fuel cell based semiconductor based

End users Government Federal departments Law enforcement Safety and security administrations Airport authority Customs & Border security Coast Guard



Commercial HORECA (Hotels/Restaurants/Cafeterias) Hospitals And medical institutions



Portability Portable Non-Portable



Narcotics Detection Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The narcotics detection equipment can be divided into these regions:

North America

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Europe

West Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

High narcotics trafficking on American borders and active government initiatives to prevent this has turned North America into a major market for narcotics detection equipment. Other than this, Eastern Europe, eastern Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa are the major markets for narcotics detection equipment. Since a lot of cases related to drug abuse have come up only in recent years, they are getting much attention from people and government all over the world. The growing focus on prevention of consumption of narcotics as well as the other efforts being made to reduce its trade across the globe will provide impetus to the narcotics detection equipment market.

Narcotics Detection Equipment Market: Associated Players

Some of the major participants associated with the manufacturing of narcotics detection equipment are Scanna (England), Rapiscan Systems, Safran Identity & Security,Flir Systems,Smiths Detection, Autoclear, CSECO, Shanghai Estimage equipment Co. Ltd, Point Security, Security Electronic Equipment Co., Biosensor Applications Sweden AB, Techik Instruments (Shanghai) and Detectachem.

