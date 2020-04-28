World coronavirus Dispatch: Medical Device Cleaning Market Go Advanced and Next Generation

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Medical Device Cleaning market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Medical Device Cleaning market in the upcoming years. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Medical Device Cleaning market.

The report reveals that the global Medical Device Cleaning market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Medical Device Cleaning market during the assessment period.

Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Medical Device Cleaning market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Medical Device Cleaning market. The Medical Device Cleaning market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market: Dynamics

One of the highlighted trends of the world medical device cleaning market could be complying with Quality System Regulations (QSR) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485 regulations. A manufacturer of medical devices may even be required to establish documented cleaning requirements. Such trends are expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the next few years.

As per QSR 1, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures to avoid the contamination of products by substances that could be expected to adversely affect their quality. According to QSR 2, each manufacturer should establish and maintain procedures for the removal or use of manufacturing materials so that they are limited or removed to a volume that does not affect the quality of the device adversely.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Segmentation

Expert researchers authoring the report anticipate the international medical device cleaning market to be classified into pre-cleaning, manual cleaning, automatic cleaning, and disinfection cleaning according to type of process. Within this segmentation category, the disinfection market could register a larger growth in terms of revenue. In 2017, disinfection garnered a revenue of approximately US$0.5 bn and a share of 40.4%.

By type of instrument, the international medical device cleaning market could be segmented into surgical instruments, endoscopes, and ultrasound probes.

Regionally, the international medical device cleaning market is foreseen to be segregated into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, and Europe and Japan. As per the analysis of the report, a major revenue share of the market could be secured by North America throughout the course of the forecast timeframe. In 2017, the region earned an around US$0.4 bn.

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market: Competition

The report profiles nine important players of the worldwide medical device cleaning market, viz. 3M Company, Cantel Medical Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., Getinge Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Steris PLC, ORO Clean Chemie AG, and Ruhof Corporation. Each player is evaluated in detail along with company share analysis to provide a comprehensive study of the competitive landscape.

