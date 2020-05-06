World coronavirus Dispatch: Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market 2019 Service-Types, Development, Market Share, User-Demand, Industry Size, Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis & Business-Opportunities 2024

The global Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

the demand for ferric and polyferric sulphate

Industries are considered one of the major sources of sludge. About 40% of the sludge produced globally is industrial sludge. The pace of industrialisation is accelerating rapidly. The increase in the number of industries globally, especially in the emerging economies of Asia and the Middle East will lead to an increase in sludge production from the industrial sector. The waste produced cannot be directly dumped in water bodies or on land. Due to stringent government regulations, companies are striving to decrease toxicity in industrial sludge, thereby boosting the demand for sludge treatment chemicals. The government has established various standards for the treatment of sewage sludge that could be applied to agricultural soil. It has also been made mandatory for the commercial sector to inculcate sustainable development as part of the corporate plan. This has also been a result of lack of fresh water. Over the last few decades, the rapid decline in the number of fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has resulted in severe water stress across the globe. Other than water purification, governments across the world have also increased their focus on water reusability.

Demand for ferric and polyferric sulphate to face a major setback due to new non-chemical technologies

Non-chemicals methods such as filters and membranes are growing at a faster rate as compared to the use of chemicals, especially for municipal sludge treatment plants, as the former is more hygienic and creates less pollution. The use of membrane bioreactors can eliminate the cost of tertiary treatment. The increased awareness and concerns towards climate change and more sustainable products may shift consumer demands towards water treatment technologies with lower chemical consumption, and this may have a negative impact on the ferric sulphate and polyferric sulphate market in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact on Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

