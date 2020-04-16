Workforce Analytics Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026

The global Workforce Analytics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Workforce Analytics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Competitive Dynamics

The global workforce analytics market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ADP, LLC, Beeline, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Kronos, Inc., Nakisa, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Companies, PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., SAP Success Factors, Tableau Software Inc., TALENTSOFT, Visier, Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC.

The global workforce analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Component

Software On-Premise Cloud Hybrid

Services Managed Professional



Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Application

Time & Attendance

Scheduling & Staffing

Performance Management Workforce Planning Learning & Development Succession Management

Benchmarking Compensation Management Performance Management Training and Development Succession Management

Others (Recruiting Management, Turnover Tracking etc.)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Workforce Analytics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Workforce Analytics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Workforce Analytics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Workforce Analytics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Workforce Analytics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Workforce Analytics market report?

A critical study of the Workforce Analytics market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Workforce Analytics market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Workforce Analytics landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Workforce Analytics market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Workforce Analytics market share and why? What strategies are the Workforce Analytics market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Workforce Analytics market? What factors are negatively affecting the Workforce Analytics market growth? What will be the value of the global Workforce Analytics market by the end of 2029?

