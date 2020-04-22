Wipes Market is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players Procter & Gamble, S.C. Johnson & Son, The Clorox Company

Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of wipes are commercially available such as baby wipes, makeup removal wipes, cooling wipes, perfume wipes, body wipes, medical wipes, general cleaning wipes, pet wipes, intimate wipes, deodorant wipes, nail polish removal wipes, antibacterial wipes, among others. These wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of wipes is convenience. Using wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust. Wipes serves a number of personal and household purposes.

The market for global wipes is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the players present in global wipes market are Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Procter & Gamble, S.C. Johnson & Son, The Clorox Company, Contec Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Rockline Industries, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc. among many others.

World Health Organization (WHO) announced that COVID-19, the novel form of a disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, as a global pandemic. In December 2019, the outbreak of coronavirus had spread in China and later turned into pandemic causing thousands of deaths across the world. People infected by COVID-19 initially develop mild respiratory symptoms that may aggravate to severe illnesses, such as pneumonia, leading to breathlessness and ultimately resulting in death. As coronavirus is transmitted through contact with an infected person or via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, consumers are focusing on personal hygiene and household cleanliness. Surfaces play a significant role in transmitting pathogens. Hence, preventing surfaces from getting contaminated is important. Disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical sector, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces.

The wipes market based on distribution channels has been segmented into direct sale and indirect sale. Based on distribution channel the global wipes market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarket, convenience store, online and others. The supermarkets & hypermarket segment accounted for higher market share in the global wipes market whereas the other distribution segment is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The presence of a strong network of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, India, China, Australia, among others, have propelled the sales of wipes through wipes over the past few years.

