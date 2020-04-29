White Cement Market Research Report by ExpertMarketResearch.com 2020-2025

White cement is a hydraulic binder whose physical characteristics correspond to those of grey cement. Its whiteness and undertone are highly influenced by the presence of metal oxides, primarily iron and manganese.

Owing to its white colour, neutral tinting base and ability to combine with different pigments, white cement currently finds numerous applications across various sectors. Moreover, its high durability, low maintenance, heat reflecting properties and aesthetic appearance make it a preferred product in the construction sector. It is widely used in the construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings.

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global white cement market reached a consumption volume of 22.55 Million Tons in 2019 and is expected to reach a volume of around 28.36 Million Tons by 2025. Growing construction and infrastructural activities across the world represents the major factor that is stimulating the global demand for white cement. Moreover, rising population, increasing disposable incomes, growing urbanisation and industrialisation rates as well as a strong demand from emerging nations are also adding to the market growth.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global white cement market according to end-uses and major regions:

Market breakup by End-Use:

White and Coloured Mortars

Renders, Joint Fillers and Tile Adhesives

Exterior Façade Panels and Decorative Coating Stones

Works of Art and Street Furniture

Pre-Cast and Concrete Elements

Terrazzo and Artificial Stones

Market breakup by Region:

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

Latin America

Asia

Key findings from the report:

White cement has a number of end-uses which include White and Coloured Mortars, Renders, Joint Fillers and Tile Adhesives, Exterior Facade Panels and Decorative Coating Stones, Works of Art and Street Furniture, Pre-Cast and Concrete Elements as well as Terrazzo and Artificial Stones.

Some of the major markets for white cement include Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia.

Being fragmented in nature, the global white cement market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these include Cementir Holding Spa (BIT: CEM), Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A., Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (NYSE: CX), Dyckerhoff GmbH, Ultratech Cement Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group) (NSE: ULTRACEMCO), JK Cement Ltd. (NSE: JKCEMENT), Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (IST: CIMSA), and Adana Çimento Sanayii T.A.S. (IST: ADANA), among others.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cementir Holding Spa (BIT: CEM)

Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. (NYSE: CX)

Dyckerhoff GmbH

Ultratech Cement Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group) (NSE: ULTRACEMCO)

JK Cement Ltd. (NSE: JKCEMENT)

Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (IST: CIMSA)

Adana Çimento Sanayii T.A.S. (IST: ADANA)

Others

