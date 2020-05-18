Wheat Starch Market Reached a Volume of Almost 5 Million Metric Tons in 2019 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wheat Starch Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global wheat starch market reached a volume of almost 5 million metric tons in 2019. The wheat starch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain the volume of 5.6 million metric tons by 2025.

The global wheat starch market is being driven by the growing demand for wheat starch from its end-use sectors and the rising production of the starch, globally. Europe is the leading producer of wheat starch, globally. In the European Union, wheat starch is one the leading starch types, following corn and potato starch. Thus, the overall increase in the starch production in the EU is expected to aid the wheat starch market in the region. In 2017, the starch production in the region reached 9.4 million tons, growing from the production volume of 9.3 million ton in 2016. The wheat starch market is also supported by the region’s healthy wheat output. India and China are the other significant producers of wheat and, thus, aid the wheat starch market significantly.

With consumers increasingly preferring starches like wheat starch due to their modified form being gluten-free, leading companies are investing in expanding their starch portfolio. In 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), a key player in the wheat starch market, announced its partnership with General Starch Limited (GSL), a leading tapioca starch producer located in Thailand, in order to expand its specialty and clean label starch portfolio.

The growing demand for processed and convenience food is further boosting the industry growth of the overall starch market, including that of wheat starch. In February 2019, Cargill, a major player in the wheat starch market, announced its investment of USD 22.5 million in its Sas Van Gent starch production facility in the Netherlands to expand the starch production of the company, which in turn will support the increased consumer demand for convenience food.

Market Analysis by Types:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Native and modified starches are the major wheat starch types available in the market.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Textile

Paper and Corrugated

Others

Wheat starch has applications in the food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, textiles, and paper and corrugated sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The major regional markets for wheat starch are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing global population, especially the middle-class population, is the key driver for wheat starch market growth.

The growing inclination of consumers towards processed food like pasta is aiding the demand for wheat starch, globally.

Wheat starch is ideal for people suffering from obesity or diabetes due to its low-calorie content and can also be used as a low-calorie sweetener.

The rising demand for wheat starch from the personal care and hygiene sector is further propelling the market forward.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed market analysis of the types, applications and major regions of wheat starch for the historical and forecast periods of (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), respectively.

The report also provides an in-depth overview of the feedstock market for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods.

This report offers an assessment of the global trade data for wheat starch and wheat, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

It also gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends for wheat starch as well as wheat.

The key players in the global wheat starch market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Freres, Agrana Group, and Tereos SA, among others. The Expert Market Research report gives an in-depth insight into these major players, covering their capacity, market share, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and expansions of capacity.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Roquette Freres S.A.

AGRANA Group (VIE: AGR)

Tereos SA

Others

