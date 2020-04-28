WHAT COULD BE ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET BIGGEST OPPORTUNITY AND CHALLENGES POST 2020 CRISIS?

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Enteral Nutrition Market globally. This report on ‘Enteral Nutrition Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global enteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Abbott, Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, etc.

Market Insights

Increasing malnutrition worldwide

Malnutrition is a state of an individual pertaining to nutrition in which a deficiency or excess or imbalance of energy, protein and other nutrients leads to measurable adverse effects on tissue/body form in terms of body shape, size and composition as well as function and clinical outcome. Infections such as measles, malaria and diarrhea are highly prevalent in the society that results into acute malnutrition, majorly among infants and children.

Malnutrition is one of the universal problem that is prevalent in all the countries around the world. According to the World Health Organization, one third of the female that falls under reproductive age are anemic, whereas 39% of the adults across the world are obese or overweight. Moreover, the data findings by WHO also states that every year around 20 million newborn babies born are overweight. The Global Nutrition Report of 2018 states that malnutrition and its associated costs may cause a global burden of approximately US$ 3.5 trillion annually. Thus, the government support along with increasing cases of malnutrition across the world is expected to promote the growth of enteral nutritional supplements over the coming years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Enteral Nutrition market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Enteral Nutrition market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Enteral Nutrition industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Nutrient Composition

Protein-Based Standard Protein Diet High Protein Supplement Protein for Diabetic Patients Other Composition Types

Carbohydrates Based

Fat Based

Vitamin Based

Others

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Product Size

Table-Top

Benchtop

Standalone

Global Enteral Nutrition Market – By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Scope of the Report

The research on the Enteral Nutrition market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Enteral Nutrition market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Enteral Nutrition Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

