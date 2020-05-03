Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Vacuum Cleaner Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Vacuum Cleaner market reveals that the global Vacuum Cleaner market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Vacuum Cleaner market is discussed in the presented study.

The Vacuum Cleaner market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Vacuum Cleaner market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Vacuum Cleaner market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Highlights of the Vacuum Cleaner Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Vacuum Cleaner market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Vacuum Cleaner market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Vacuum Cleaner market

The presented report segregates the Vacuum Cleaner market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Vacuum Cleaner market.

Segmentation of the Vacuum Cleaner market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Vacuum Cleaner market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Vacuum Cleaner market report.

Market Segmentation

In a bid to give readers seamless and detailed information, the vacuum cleaner market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, filter, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the report offers market forecast and analysis on the following product types – handheld, canister, upright, stick, and autonomous/robotic. The end-users of vacuum cleaners have been broadly segmented into residential and commercial. An analysis on these two dominant end-use segments has been carried out and detailed year-over-year forecast and analysis is offered to readers. By filter type, the key segments include ‘with bag’ and baglesss. By sales channel, the key segments include independent retail stores, chained retail stores, modern trade, company online, and third-party online. Sales of vacuum cleaners through these channels are discussed in detail, along with a country-wise analysis.

The report offers region-wise analysis of all the segments discussed above. The key regions analyzed in the market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA. The performance of all these segments in key regions has been analyzed in detail, and the most lucrative and sluggish markets are discussed in detail.

Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the key players in the global vacuum cleaner market, highlighting their key developments. The competitive landscape is an important part of the report that offers readers valuable insights and guidance on some of the key players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Techtronic Industries.

Overall, the report offers a holistic assessment of the key factors that are likely to influence the market during the period 2017-2026. Readers can get comprehensive insights that can help them in understanding the likely performance of the market during the assessment period. The market estimates have been arrived at after thorough primary and secondary research. Political, social, economic, factors have been taken into account while compiling the report.

