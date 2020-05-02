Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Suture Anchor Devices Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Suture Anchor Devices market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Suture Anchor Devices market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Suture Anchor Devices market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Suture Anchor Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

key players in the global orthopaedic industry is another trend that is making a positive impact on the global suture anchor devices market. Top companies are focussing on expanding their market share through various strategic business models. For example, the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuv acquired Synthes in 2012. Increase in medical tourism across the globe is another trend that is boosting the overall growth of the global suture anchor devices market. Latin America in particular has been witnessing growing activity of medical tourism. Countries such as Costa Rica, Brazil, and Mexico are highly sought after medical tourism destinations. According to the Council for International Promotion of Costa Rica Medicine, Costa Rica attracted nearly 50,000 medical tourists (mostly from the U.S. and Canada) in 2012. Around half of these medical tourists travelled for dental procedures, followed by orthopaedics, weight loss surgeries, and gynaecology and plastic surgery. Various predictable and unpredictable injuries are resulting in an increase in the number of musculoskeletal injuries. Increasing rate of sports injuries especially among women soccer players is creating robust growth in the global market for suture anchor devices.

Bio-composite suture anchor is the most preferred material type for manufacturing suture anchor devices

The bio-composite suture anchor segment is expected to dominate the global suture anchor devices market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all material types, with an attractiveness index of 2.3, while the PEEK suture anchor segment is expected to be the second largest market with a market share index of 1.2.

