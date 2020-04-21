Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Ceramics Market 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Ceramics market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Ceramics market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Ceramics market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Ceramics market.

As per the report, the Ceramics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Ceramics market are highlighted in the report. Although the Ceramics market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3846

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Ceramics market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Ceramics market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Ceramics market

Segmentation of the Ceramics Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Ceramics is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Ceramics market.

competitive landscape, with a large number of smaller companies accounting for 50% of the global market revenues. A majority of globally leading companies manufacturing and dealing in ceramics are observed to be targeting developing regions for expansion of manufacturing capacities and distribution, in the backdrop of the rapid growth of the building & construction, and infrastructure industries in several developing regions.

Kyocera Corporation, Saint Gobain, The 3M Company, Dow Dupont, and a few others. While these players lead their way in global marketplace with established growth strategies, such as maintaining sound sales and operational infrastructure, they are also focused on expansion of the global footprint. New product developments by such globally brands will remain the regular highlights of the market over the years to come.

On the other side, the presence of followers in the global ceramics market are confined to specific regions or countries, which is a major restrain challenging them to achieve expanded shares in the global landscape. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are likely to remain preferred plans of these companies, for improved manufacturing and distribution.

For a magnified view of the competitive landscape of ceramics market, request free sample of report

Key Growth Determinants: Ceramics Market

The Growth of Construction Industry

Ceramics are widely used in the construction industry that is growing at a steady pace all over the world, specifically in developing regions. The demand for construction in the housing as well as commercial sector is increasing because of growing economies, urbanization, per capita income, and spending, GDP growth, population expansion.

In addition, the fulfillment of the demand for better aesthetic design, and structural reliability and sustainability of buildings without a significant increase in prices has been achieved due to the effective use of ceramics. Sustained demand for ceramics from the construction sector will continue to remain a key driving force for the ceramics market across the globe.

Availability of Abundant Raw Material

The primary raw material in the production of ceramics is clay that consists of many minerals, with silica being the primary one. Clay and silica are obtained through external or natural sources, as well as through internal sources. Internal sources include recycling waste tiles and waste produced during the manufacture of tiles. Thus, the raw material for production is available in abundant quantities, which enhances the production of ceramics.

Clay is found in three raw forms: bentonite, fuller’s earth, and kaolin. The increase in clay production indicates an increased demand for clay across various purposes – of which ceramics and construction are the primary ones. Hence, the availability of clay in abundant quantities drives the ceramics market globally.

Technological Innovations in Ceramic Tile Manufacturing

New technological innovation in the manufacturing of ceramics has given them a better aesthetic appeal and physical properties, at decreased costs. New technologies such as inkjet technology, Nano digital printing, nanopix technology, roto drum technology, multi-screen technology, and many others have revolutionized the construction industry and enhanced the overall decorative quotient of buildings. These technologies have helped tiles to replicate the look and feel of wood, glass, metal, and stone, which has increased the demand for ceramics for designing building interiors and exteriors.

Demand for Advanced Ceramics in Multi-Staged Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes

Advanced ceramics have become indispensable in the broader electronics industry on account of their diverse and integral contributions in terms of performance. Use of advanced ceramics in multiple phases of the semiconductor manufacturing process has become highly evident, ranging from silicon wafer processing to back-end packaging. Critical ceramic components and devices support the broader functionality of new-age electronics, which in turn makes them one of the fundamental essentials in manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

The role of ceramics in the form of packaging materials, substrates, and other support functions in the semiconductor space continues to be highly favored, on the back of unparalleled protection and reliability offered. Functionalities as such offered by ceramics are nonetheless critical, enabling technologies in the semiconductor manufacturing space.

Notable Advances in Research and Development of Advanced Ceramics Complements Adoption

Persistent advances in research and development framework are expanding the application possibilities for advanced ceramics, thereby working in favor of the manufacturers. One such significant advances include improvements in the fracture toughness, primarily for structural ceramics. Unlike the conventional ceramics with low strength, the new-age advanced ceramics are making headway with unparalleled strength and robustness.

Several new technologies have been introduced to the fore over the recent years that are aimed at enhancing the efficiency of advanced ceramics, such as fiber reinforcement and incorporation of extra duct binders, influencing year-on-year growth of the global market. Several research studies point to the excellence of advanced ceramics in terms of consistency amid severe conditions, including transport, energy and environment, wear-related applications, and electronic applications.

For additional information on key market dynamics, request report sample

Additional Insight

Manufacturers Meeting High Performance Demands

Rising popularity of advanced ceramics is being perceived as the key factor propelling ceramics market growth. To achieve attributes, such as bacteria and dirt resistance, manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies, including nanotechnology, in manufacturing of high-strength and high-shelf life tiles and other ceramic flooring components, which typically witness high traction in industrial environments.

While companies are concentrating on new launches in the advanced, high-performance ceramic components category, electromobility (electric vehicles) has been identified as their new target area of application. Surpassing the attributes of traditional materials, such as plastics and metals, advanced ceramics deliver excellent thermal conductivity, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength.

Research Methodology

This study of Fact.MR on the global ceramics industry offers industry-based intelligence, followed by comprehensive insights on the historic, current, and prospective growth outlook of the market. For a detailed analysis on the overall performance of the ceramic market landscape for a measured projection period, 2019-2029, a unique methodology that has a holistic research approach, has been adopted by the analysts at Fact.MR. The report is supposed to craft a valued strategic guideline for key decision makers in the industry.

Request Fact.MR’s extensive research methodology here.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3846

Important questions pertaining to the Ceramics market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Ceramics market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Ceramics market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Ceramics market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Ceramics market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR

Top-quality customized studies

Primary interviews conducted to collect data

Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support

Business insights aimed to empower businesses

Covering over 10 industrial verticals along with COVID-19 impact on each industry

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3846