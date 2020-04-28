Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on SCADA Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025

Global SCADA Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global SCADA market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the SCADA market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global SCADA market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the SCADA market value chain.

The report reveals that the global SCADA market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the SCADA market during the assessment period.

SCADA Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global SCADA market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the SCADA market. The SCADA market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the SCADA market for water & wastewater management around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Government initiatives for wastewater treatment process across emerging economies, are forcing companies to develop advanced SCADA system to continue the profitability of the market. Some of the major players in global SCADA market for water & wastewater management are ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Tesco Controls Inc., Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SCADAware, Emerson Electric Co. and Parasyn. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management, by Component

Hardware Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Remote Terminal Units (RTU) Network infrastructure IT Others

Software On Premise Cloud-based

Services

SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management, by End-user

Residential Government Private

Industrial Chemical Food and Beverages Pharmaceutical Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the SCADA Market for Water & Wastewater Management with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



