Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Research Report and Overview on Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market, 2019-2023

The global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Based on product type, global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market has been segmented into corticosteroids, emollients, capsacin cream, antihistamines and others. Amongst them, the antihistamines segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period for the prurigo nodularis treatment market. Capsacin cream segment is expected to register the market share of 49.2% for prurigo nodularis treatment market in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Distribution channel of prurigo nodularis treatment covered in this report include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment contributed the leading shares, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period for prurigo nodularis treatment market. Next to retail pharmacies segment, hospital pharmacies segment also anticipated to occupy the significant market share over the forecast period for prurigo nodularis treatment.

Key Regions

Geographically, global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market has been segmented into eight major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APEJ), China, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Globally, in terms of revenue, Western Europe has been estimated to account for the highest share in global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market with approximately 40%-45% in 2017 end. Meanwhile, revenue from the market in Middle-East & Africa is expected to expand at the significant CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

However, matured markets such as North America and Western Europe are expected to witness a modest growth in market share due to maturation of the prurigo nodularis treatment market.

Competitive Landscape

Market for prurigo nodularis treatment is highly consolidated with many players’ operating in global market. Some of the key players identified in global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market are Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and others. Companies in the global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market are focusing on strategic alliances such as strategic agreements, collaborations, rising research and development activities, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to sustain in the overall competition in the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market.

Each market player encompassed in the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Prurigo Nodularis Treatment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

