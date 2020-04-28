Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Releases New Report on the Packaging Tubes Market

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Packaging Tubes market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Packaging Tubes market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Packaging Tubes market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Packaging Tubes market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Packaging Tubes market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Packaging Tubes market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Packaging Tubes market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Packaging Tubes market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

manufacturers to continue using (monolayer) plastic. However, with growing concerns about non-biodegradability of plastic, the tubes market is likely to witness a fall in the sales of plastic tubes in near future. Though bio-based plastics have been in use over the past decade, their limited availability and the associated legislative framework will collectively restrict their widespread adoption among tube manufacturers.

On the basis of product type, the global market for packaging tubes is predicted to see a major shift of consumers from plastic and aluminum tubes.

Laminated tubes are considered ideal for oral care products with stand-up cap due to light weight and high barrier protection. A prominent factor uplifting the prospects for laminated tubes is their excellent barrier capacity due to the presence of a barrier layer made up of high barrier plastic such as EVOH or polyamide, or aluminum. These tubes are foreseen to emerge superior, in terms of adoption and growth rate throughout the forecast period. This has been attributed predominantly to the performance of laminated tubes with respect to cost, barrier properties, and weight. These tubes are lightweight, economic in terms of price, and have high barrier properties, which enable them to attract a growing consumer base, exhibiting higher rate of growth than both plastic and aluminum tubes segments.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Packaging Tubes market: