Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Releases New Report on the Audio Communication Monitoring Market

Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Audio Communication Monitoring market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Audio Communication Monitoring market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Audio Communication Monitoring market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Audio Communication Monitoring market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Audio Communication Monitoring market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Audio Communication Monitoring market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Audio Communication Monitoring Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Audio Communication Monitoring market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Audio Communication Monitoring market

Most recent developments in the current Audio Communication Monitoring market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Audio Communication Monitoring market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Audio Communication Monitoring market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Audio Communication Monitoring market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Audio Communication Monitoring market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Audio Communication Monitoring market? What is the projected value of the Audio Communication Monitoring market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Audio Communication Monitoring market?

Audio Communication Monitoring Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Audio Communication Monitoring market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Audio Communication Monitoring market. The Audio Communication Monitoring market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

On the basis of application, enterprise employee monitoring segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period, and hold a market share of 37.9% in 2028. Audio communication monitoring market in Latin America is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market owing to the increasing number of operating BPOs in the region, and increasing risk and compliance management across verticals in the region.

Some popular vendors contributing towards audio communication monitoring are Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., Nexidia Inc., Nuance Communication, Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., Intelligent Voice, Nectar Services Corporation, Fonetic, and Ameyo.

In 2015, Intelligent Voice partnered with Castel to deliver speech analytic capabilities to contact centers by using Intelligent Voice’s GPU-powered software that takes over 240000 monitored calls each day on premise.

In 2018, Nectar Services partnered with Plantronics to build an Ear-to-Ear (e2e) solution that allows enterprises and carriers to track call quality across core networks, the internet/intranet and to agents answering phones.

