Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2031

Assessment of the Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market
Regional Outlook
Competitive Outlook
Product Adoption Analysis
Market: Taxonomy
Product Type
- Carbonated
- Aerated Drinks
- Low/Zero Calorie Drinks
- Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks
- Others
- Non-Carbonated
- Fruit Juice
- Vegetable Juice
- Plant Extract Juices
- Fermented Drinks
- RTD Beverages
- RTD Tea
- RTD Coffee
- Hot Drinks
- Tea
- Coffee
- Others
- Sports & Energy Drinks
- Sports Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Specialty Drinks
- Functional Beverages
- Dairy Based Beverages
- Fruit and Vegetable Punch
- Sherbet and Other Local Drinks
Source
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Cereals
- Tea
- Coffee
- Milk
- Cocoa/Chocolate
- Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts
- Microbial Extracts
- Nuts
- Soybean
- Floral Extracts
- Colorants
- Sweeteners
- Flavors
- Preservatives
- CO2
- Water
Packaging
- Bottles
- PET Bottles
- HDPE Bottles
- Glass Bottles
- Metal Can
- Liquid Carton
- Slim Plastic Containers
- Pouch
- Tetra Pak
- Sachet
- Takeaway Cups & Tumblers
Distribution Channel
- Hypermarket
- Supermarket
- Convenience Stores
- E-commerce
- Others
- Brand Stores
- Traditional Wholesalers
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
