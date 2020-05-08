Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on New report offers analysis on the Reusable Water Bottle Market 2019 to 2029

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Reusable Water Bottle market. Research report of this Reusable Water Bottle market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Reusable Water Bottle market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Reusable Water Bottle market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Reusable Water Bottle space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Important doubts pertaining to the Reusable Water Bottle market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Reusable Water Bottle market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Reusable Water Bottle market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Reusable Water Bottle market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Reusable Water Bottle market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Reusable Water Bottle market. Some of the leading players discussed

Reusable Water Bottle market segments covered in the report:

Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Polymer-based reusable water bottles are usually cheaper than those made from metal, glass, and silicone. These bottles are also easy to clean, available in wide variety of colors, and do not leave a metallic taste. These features make the polymer-based reusable water bottles the highest sold category. Based on primary usage, everyday reusable water bottles generate the highest revenue in the market. Among the sales channels of reusable water bottles, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most lucrative for the players.

Product Development Holds the Key to Success in the Reusable Water Bottles Market

Besides environmental factors and per day cost cutting on purchasing bottled waters, buyers of reusable water bottles purchase these bottles due to additional features that are absent in bottled drinking water. Considering this factor, manufacturers of reusable water bottles are focusing on product development to include differentiated features to their existing portfolio as well as the launch of new reusable water bottles with added features. For instance, Pressa bottles offer a built-in juicer, that can be used to infuse flavors of fruits and berries, along with an added advantage of easy cleaning as it has a wide mouth. In Feb 2019, Cove launched reusable water bottle made entirely from biodegradable material. This reusable water bottle looks and feels like regular plastic but decomposes without harming the ecosystem. Few companies such as Nalge Nunc International Corp., Newell Brands, etc. are also focusing on gaining attention or marketing its reusable water bottles by collaborating with different entertainment companies such as Marvel, Disney, etc.

Certain inorganic developments in the reusable water bottles market have also been observed in the recent past. For instance, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., a Chinese reusable water bottle manufacturer has acquired Sigg Switzerland AG. With this, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers is expected to expand its global footprint. O2Cool was acquired by Maurice Sporting Goods Company of Delaware, Inc. in June 2018.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

