Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Medium-voltage Switchgear Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast

The global Medium-voltage Switchgear market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Medium-voltage Switchgear market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Medium-voltage Switchgear market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Medium-voltage Switchgear market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Medium-voltage Switchgear market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, by Insulation
- Air-insulated Switchgears
- Gas-insulated Switchgears
- Others
Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, by Voltage
- 3kV – 5kV
- 6kV – 15kV
- 17kV – 27kV
- 28kV – 40kV
Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, by End-use Industry
- Power Plants
- Commercial Sector
- Oil, Gas and Petrochemical
- Utility Sector
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Others
Global Medium-voltage Switchgear Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Medium-voltage Switchgear market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Medium-voltage Switchgear market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Medium-voltage Switchgear Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Medium-voltage Switchgear market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Medium-voltage Switchgear market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
