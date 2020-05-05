Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Magnesium Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2029

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Magnesium market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Magnesium market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Magnesium market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Magnesium market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX.

The global market for magnesium is highly consolidated in terms of production value, with China being the leader. In 2013, China produced nearly 770,000 tons of magnesium, accounting for more than 85% of the total production value of the entire globe. With a continuous rise in the countryÃ¢â¬â¢s production value, China is projected to continue its dominance in the world market for magnesium over the next many years. However, the Chinese magnesium industry is suffering from an apparent consolidation Ã¢â¬â eight Chinese magnesium producers rank amongst the top 10 of the world. Moreover, domestic competition is at paramount level and operating rate is barely more than 50%.

China is not only the worldÃ¢â¬â¢s topmost producer of magnesium but also the most dominant consumer of the metal. North America, Europe, Russia, and Japan are other major markets for magnesium.Of the key applications of magnesium, the report states that aluminum alloys are the primary takers of magnesium worldwide. Although, recently, die-casting alloys have outpaced the use of aluminum alloys due to their increased use in the automotive industry. Magnesium die-cast alloys also find applications in the manufacturing of housings for laptops, tablets, communication devices, and electronic equipment.

Currently, the packaging industry is a key end-use sector of magnesium-based aluminum alloys, followed by the automotives, construction, and consumer durables industries. MagnesiumÃ¢â¬â¢s use in titanium metalÃ¢â¬â¢s production accounts for the third largest use of magnesium. The use of magnesium in manufacturing of steel accounts for the fourth largest use of the metal, an area which has seen a significant decline over the past few years owing to the recent global economic depression and the resultant decline in steel output in many countries.

