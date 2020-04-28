Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Logistics Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2027

A recent market study on the global Logistics market reveals that the global Logistics market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Logistics market is discussed in the presented study.
The Logistics market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Logistics market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Logistics market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Logistics market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Logistics market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Logistics Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Logistics market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Logistics market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Logistics market
The presented report segregates the Logistics market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Logistics market.
Segmentation of the Logistics market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Logistics market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Logistics market report.
Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.
The logistics market is segmented as below:
Logistics market
By Type of Transport
- Road
- Waterways
- Rail
- Air
By Application
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Military
- Oil and Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)
By Customer Type
- B2C
- B2B
By Logistics Model
- First Party Logistics
- Second Party Logistics
- Third Party Logistics
- Fourth Party Logistics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
