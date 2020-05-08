Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Egg Yolk Oil Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2028

The global Egg Yolk Oil market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Egg Yolk Oil market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Egg Yolk Oil market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Egg Yolk Oil Market

The recently published market study on the global Egg Yolk Oil market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Egg Yolk Oil market. Further, the study reveals that the global Egg Yolk Oil market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Egg Yolk Oil market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Egg Yolk Oil market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Egg Yolk Oil market.

Changing Preference Towards Synthetic Ingredients

According to American Chemical Society, with growing conservation awareness since the last decade, customer preference for natural products over synthetic ingredients has increased. This change in preference has driven significant growth in natural products sector including personal care, cosmetics and hair care to name a few. In addition, negative publicity of synthetic ingredients has further impacted the perception of consumers towards quality of skin care products and their side effects. Growing customer inclination towards natural ingredients over synthetic ones is expected to influence adoption of egg yolk oil.

Use of egg yolk oil has also been observed in infant nutrition, and pharmaceuticals which has significantly propelled the market’s growth. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific have witnessed increased adoption of egg yolk oil given the increasing proliferation of personal care products such as sunscreens. Also, innovations in egg yolk oil has led to its growing use in supplements. Mixture of egg yolk oil and fermented garlic powder is available in odorless capsule form that facilitates enhanced boost in energy, fat burning and muscle gain. In addition, the growing popularity and ubiquity of e-commerce as a prominent sales channel can assist egg yolk oil producers to tap customers even in remote areas worldwide.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

