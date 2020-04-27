Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Breathing Circuits Market Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2029

Global Breathing Circuits Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Breathing Circuits market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Breathing Circuits market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Breathing Circuits market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Breathing Circuits market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Breathing Circuits market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Breathing Circuits market during the assessment period.

Breathing Circuits Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Breathing Circuits market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Breathing Circuits market. The Breathing Circuits market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global breathing circuits market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global breathing circuits market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, bronchial cancer and chronic coughing. A recent report by CDC reveals that 18.4 million and 7.6% of the adults that fall in the age bracket of 18 years and above are suffering from asthma. Growing prevalence of breathing disorders such as asthma has led to an upsurge in demand for deep breathing. As the breathing circuits are equipped with innovative tubes, face masks and heat along with moisture filters, adoption of the breathing circuits is likely to remain positive.

The breathing circuits are also increasingly used for delivering drugs in the emergency cases in the healthcare industry. With the increasing number of emergency cases, sales of the breathing circuit devices will continue to rev up in the global market. Surge in demand for providing drug inhalation to the infants, children and old aged people during the emergency cases will continue to impact growth of the global breathing circuits market positively. However, complicated operating of the breathing devices and unidirectional valves can lead to resistance to breath among patients. Bound to these factors, the global breathing circuits market is expected to witness inhibiting growth.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Segmentation

The global breathing circuits market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, application and regions. Based on the product type, the global market is segmented as open breathing circuits, semi open breathing circuits and closed breathing circuits. On the basis of end users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings and clinics. By application, the global market is segmented as anesthesia, respiratory dysfunction and other applications. Based on region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Competition

Key players operating in the global breathing circuits market are Altera Corp., Ambu A/S, C. R. Bard, Inc., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Bio-Med Devices, Smiths Group plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Flexicare Medical Ltd. and General Electric Company.

