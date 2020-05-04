Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Avocado Oil Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019 to 2029

The presented market report on the global Avocado Oil market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Avocado Oil market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Avocado Oil market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Avocado Oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Avocado Oil market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Avocado Oil market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=635

Avocado Oil Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Avocado Oil market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Avocado Oil market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

competitive landscape of the avocado oil market, request free report sample here

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits of Edible Oils to Trigger Market Growth

Increasing world population and growing demand for different cooking oils are mainly creating a higher demand for edible oil across the globe. Growing awareness about health benefits of consuming vegetable oils is making consumers explore various types of edible oils that can be used for cooking. Manufacturers are implementing innovative technological solutions to improve the nutritional quality of edible oils, which is expected to provide traction to the increasing demand. Also, growth of the global retail sector coupled with the rise in disposable income of consumers is expected to make a positive impact on the edible oil production and distribution across the globe. Exponentially increasing demand for edible oils from the growing world population is expected to drive the growth of the global avocado oil market, in the foreseeable future.

Market Leaders Investing in R&D and Advanced Technologies to Develop Apt Substitutes for Fats

Growing number of health-conscious consumers across the globe is leading to a declining demand for food products containing oils. Consumers are becoming aware of the ill-effects of consuming fats on their health, which is driving manufacturers to improve the functionality and nutritional benefits of the products. In order to deal with such challenges, manufacturers are finding ways to provide healthy products to a growing, health-conscious, consumer base. Leading manufacturers are implementing advanced fat-replacement technologies to meet the consumer demand for zero grams trans-fat in different food products. Production of edible oils and fats that contain no fatty acids is expected to be the most popular and prolific trend followed by majority of the manufacturers in the world.

Furthermore, many companies are engaged in acquisitions and collaborations with other companies to increase their market share and recognition in the global market. Prominent companies are also engaged in increasing their production capacity and product launches, which is boosting the market growth significantly.

For example, in 2019, Avocado Health Ltd. started a new factory in Ethiopia, which can process 5,000 kg of fresh avocado per hour. In January 2018, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd entered into a partnership with Agricom Group, which is based in Chile. In September 2017, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd introduced its range of avocado oils in new and attractive packaging in South Africa.In January 2017, Sesajal S.A de C.V. acquired Chosen Foods, a leading manufacturer of culinary oils and sauces. In October 2017, La Tourangelle, Inc. expanded its production capacity to cater to the growing demands of consumers. Similarly, in January 2017, CalPure Foods, Inc. started selling its products on Amazon Launchpad – a marketing platform for startup companies.

Product Innovation is Proving to be a Winning Imperative in the Avocado Oil Market

The cold pressed extraction technique was first investigated in the 1980s but its commercial use was only possible a few years back. This opened up new possibilities of manufacturing virgin and extra-virgin oil from avocado as the oil after extraction did not need an additional extraction process. Also, avocado oil can be produced organically and the yield was also high when this process was used. This improved the quality of the oil processed and the manufacturers could manufacture avocado oil of cosmetic and food grade quality.

Manufacturers of avocado oil have started shifting their oil extraction plants near avocado producing regions. This is due to the shorter shelf-life of avocado fruits, as these get spoilt and rotten within a short period of time. This affects the quality of the oil extracted. Thus, this step has been taken by manufacturers to ensure good quality of oil. This has also enabled sustainable sourcing from farmers that produce avocado fruits. Also, the storage, shelf-life and supply of avocado oil is much easier than that of avocado fruit giving significant traction to avocado oil.

Request research methodology of this report.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Avocado Oil market segments are included in the report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=635

Essential Takeaways from the Avocado Oil Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Avocado Oil market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Avocado Oil market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Avocado Oil market

Important queries related to the Avocado Oil market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Avocado Oil market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Avocado Oil market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Avocado Oil ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=635

Why Choose Fact.MR