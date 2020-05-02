Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Artificial Intelligence Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2023

The latest report on the Artificial Intelligence market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Artificial Intelligence market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Artificial Intelligence market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Artificial Intelligence market.

The report reveals that the Artificial Intelligence market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Artificial Intelligence market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Artificial Intelligence market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Artificial Intelligence market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competitive landscape for the artificial intelligence market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The complete artificial intelligence market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the artificial intelligence market’s growth.

QlikTech International AB, MicroStrategy Inc., IBM Corporation, Google, Inc., Brighterion Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IntelliResponse Systems Inc., Next IT Corporation, Nuance Communications, and eGain Corporation are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as part of company profiling.

Below is the list of acronyms used in the report: SMAC – Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud IoT – Internet of Things



Important Doubts Related to the Artificial Intelligence Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Artificial Intelligence market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Artificial Intelligence market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Artificial Intelligence market

