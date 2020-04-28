Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Algae Supplements Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Algae Supplements Market

A recent market research report on the Algae Supplements market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Algae Supplements market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Algae Supplements market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Algae Supplements market in the upcoming years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2546

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Algae Supplements

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Algae Supplements market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Algae Supplements in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Algae Supplements Market

The presented report dissects the Algae Supplements market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Nature’s Way signed a definitive agreement with Natural Products Canada, to collectively tap opportunities in Canada for sales of innovative, natural health-benefitting products. This partnership is aimed at meeting consumer demand for natural products, a category that is witnessing robust demand in the region. These two companies will invest in the pre-mature Canadian companies offering natural products, including nutritional supplements, dietary ingredients, and functional foods.

In 2016, Parry Nutraceuticals, a division of the E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited, received the approval from US FDA for its India-based facility for microalgae cultivation & processing. Parry Nutraceuticals also confirmed that it is raising the bar of its product development efforts with an objective of meeting the consumer demand for value-added microalgae-based products.

In 2018, AlgaEnergy- a leading player in the algae supplements market and Yokogawa Electric Corporation made an official announcement of a strategic partnership and equity participation agreement among the parties. The strategic agreement encompasses an investment of approximately 10 million euro by Yokogawa, with an objective to acquire the newly issued shares of AlgaEnergy, thereby making the company a reference shareholder.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Founded in 1902, Koninklijke DSM N.V. is based in Heerlen, Netherlands. The company offers multiple products in the fields of nutrition, materials, and health and ranks among one of the leading purpose-led company in the field of animal & human nutrition.

Doctor's Best

Founded in 1990, Doctor's Best, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. The company offers a wide-range of products in the dietary and nutritional supplements segment. With an offering of over 200 products, the company manufactures and distributes its products in the US and overseas.

Now Foods

Founded in 1968, Now Foods is based in Bloomingdale, United States. The company offers a broad portfolio of natural & organic products, including supplements and packaged foods. The company has achieved various awards and several recognitions for its product offerings.

Chlorella Supply Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1992, Chlorella Supply Co., Ltd. is based in Izumo, Japan. The company is a subsidiary of the Daesang Corporation and offers a wide-range of chlorella-based nutritional healthcare supplements. Algae-based products account for a significant pie of the company’s overall revenue share.

Cyanotech Corporation

Founded in 1983, the Cyanotech Corporation is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The company actively engages in the cultivation, followed by development and sales, of natural solutions derived from microalgae meant for nutrition. The company is chiefly focused on development of Spirulina- and Astaxanthin- associated products.

Key players operating in the algae supplements market, as profiled in the report, include Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.,Ltd., DIC Corporation, Vitamin Discount Center, Herbal Terra, LLC, Algae Health Science, Kent BioEnergy Corporation, Algae Health Science, Holistic Herbal Solutions, LLC Pharmavite LLC, Taau Australia Pty Ltd., TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Nutress B.V., and others.

For more details on the key players operating in algae supplements market space along with their differential strategies, request a report sample

Algae Supplements Market – Additional Insight

Algal Oil Supplements Gain Momentum as Ideal Vegetarian Sources of DHA and Omega-3 Fats

The diet of vegetarian and vegan population limits them in meeting the requirement for DHA and omega-3 fats, which are highly instrumental in maintaining a sound cognitive and cardiovascular health. Algal oil supplements are gaining centerstage as ideal sources of DHA and omega-3 fats. As the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and DHA have been well-researched & well-established, vegetarian consumers are showing high preference for algal oil supplements to include in their regular diets. In addition, multiple health benefits of algal oil supplements, such as benefits for eye health, cognitive well-being, and cardiovascular health, are further upholding the demand for algal oil supplements.

Research Scope

Algae Supplements Market – Research Methodology

Compelling insights and forecasts offered in the algae supplements market report are a result of an exhaustive research methodology. The research methodology for algae supplements market report involves two steps, primary and secondary research, which form the base of the insights presented in the algae supplements market report. The insights compiled in the algae supplements market report have been cross-verified by a team of in-house industry experts, in a bid to ensure unmatched accuracy and eliminate errors.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2546

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Algae Supplements market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Algae Supplements market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Algae Supplements market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

Why Choose Fact.MR

Our analysts have exceptional understanding of the latest market research techniques that are used to create the report

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts and consultants

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2546