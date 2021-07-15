WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET ESTIMATED TO GROW WITH A CAGR OF 18.1% BY 2025 – XIAOMI, SAMSUNG, FITBIT, APPLE, POLAR, OMRON

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 06,2020 – The worldwide wearable medical gadgets market is anticipated to succeed in US$ 23,310.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,231.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to develop with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018-2025.

The expansion of the wearable medical gadgets market is primarily attributed to rising consciousness relating to significance of health. Furthermore, the speedy development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology business can also be anticipated to drive the expansion of wearable medical gadgets market. Nevertheless, fixed product remembers is anticipated to hinder the expansion of wearable medical gadgets market. Alternatively, the rising use of diagnostic & monitoring gadgets is anticipated to drive the market sooner or later years. Wearable gadgets are recognized to assist in the early prognosis of varied ailments. These gadgets are capable of file primary well being parameters comparable to, coronary heart fee monitoring, blood stress monitoring and monitoring the day by day actions. Wearable gadgets assist in decreasing the frequent visits to physicians because the sufferers are capable of diagnose the reason for signs by themselves. There have been developments within the wearable gadgets meant for prognosis and monitoring functions. Wearable gadgets are additionally getting used for monitoring the blood glucose ranges in a person. With an increase within the circumstances of diabetes throughout the globe, the demand for the section is anticipated to witness vital demand in the course of the forecast interval.

The Checklist of Corporations

1. Xiaomi Expertise Co., Ltd

2. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

3. Fitbit, Inc.

4. Garmin Company

5. Apple Inc.

6. Huawei Applied sciences Co., Ltd.

7. Polar Electro

8. OMRON Company

9. Activinsights Ltd.

10. VitalConnect

World wearable medical gadgets market, primarily based on the gadget sort was segmented into diagnostic & monitoring gadgets and therapeutic gadgets. In 2017, diagnostic & monitoring gadgets section held the most important share by the market, by gadget sort. That is primarily attributed to the rise within the prevalence of power diseases, resulting in an elevated consciousness relating to sustaining good well being.

World wearable medical gadgets market, primarily based on utility was segmented into house healthcare, distant affected person monitoring and sports activities & health. In 2017, sports activities & health section held the most important share of market, by utility. Nevertheless, the distant affected person monitoring section is anticipated to develop at a major fee in the course of the forecast interval.

Among the main major and secondary sources for wearable medical gadgets included within the report are World Well being Group (WHO), Organisation for Financial Co-operation (OECD), Nationwide Analysis Basis (NRF), Worldwide Diabetes Federation (IDF), Canadian Institutes of Well being Analysis (CIHR) and others.

Desk of Contents:

Report Introduction GLOBAL WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 24 GLOBAL WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 26 GLOBAL WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 39 WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 44 GLOBAL WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS– BY DEVICE TYPE 48 GLOBAL WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS–BY APPLICATION 59 NORTH AMERICA WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 63 EUROPE WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 76 ASIA PACIFIC WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 89 MIDDLE EAST AN AFRICA WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 102 SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 114 WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET – INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 121 WEARABLE MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET – KEY COMPANY PROFILES 126 APPENDIX 166

