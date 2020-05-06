Waterproofing Chemicals Market Growth at a CAGR 9.2% During 2017- 2027

The global waterproofing market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use. The market is segmented on the basis of type, it is segmented into Bitumen, PVC, TPO and EPDM. Bitumen leads the product segment in 2017 on the account of superior properties which include high viscosity, resistance to UV light and better binding nature. On the basis of application, it is segmented into Roofing and Walls, Flooring, Basement and Tunneling. Roofing and walls segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate on the account of the rapid industrial development and building construction. On the basis of end use, it is segmented into residential commercial and industrial infrastructure development.

The global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is expected to grow at CAGR around 9% during the year 2017-2027 and expected to reach USD 46 Bn by 2027. High industrial development and rapid building construction in the residential and non-residential sector will boost the market for waterproofing in the upcoming years.

By region, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate global waterproofing market on the account of rising infrastructure investment and easy availability of raw materials. The high investment will create key opportunities for key players to establish themselves in the market. Europe is the second largest region in the global arena. It accounted for nearly 18% of global waterproofing market. Roofing walls and basement segment of application is expected witness increase in demand for waterproofing chemicals.

Increasing Demand for Building Renovation is expected to drive global waterproofing market

The leakage through wall is serious condition matter for all building construction companies. The leakage can reach to foundation of the building and damage it internally, which requires heavy repair work. It ultimately starts spoiling the wall paint and plaster. With the ascent in costs of houses expanding the interest for repairing and rebuilding houses, an impressive increment in the interest for waterproofing synthetic substances particularly to rooftop applications will normalize in the coming years.

Infrastructure and Building Construction on large scale will foster demand of waterproofing chemicals

The rise in infrastructure and construction development activities on the account of the rapid industrialization and urbanization are increasing the demand for residential and commercial buildings. The various developing countries are investing more on the development of infrastructure, by doing this they are creating opportunities for key players to invest in their market. This will create employment opportunities in their country which in turn will boost their economy.

The report titled “Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global waterproofing market in terms of market segmentation by application type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global waterproofing market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Sika AG, BASF SE ,Dow DuPont ,Wacker Chemie AG ,RPM International Inc. ,Pidilite Industries Ltd. ,Mapei S.p.A ,Carlisle Companies Inc. ,Fosroc, Drizoro S.A.U. , Conpro Chemicals Pvt. Ltd ,Soprema Inc. .The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global waterproofing market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

