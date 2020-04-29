Waste Heat Recovery System Market: Emerging Players, Growth, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Waste Heat Recovery System Market globally. This report on ‘Waste Heat Recovery System market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Waste Heat Recovery System Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Waste heat recovery system is an energy recovery heat exchanger that is used to transfers heat from process output. Waste heat extracted from various sources such as steam from a cooling tower, wastewater from the cooling process, and hot gases from generators. Increasing focus on reducing energy costs is boosting the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. Growing concerns about gas emissions and strict rules and regulations to reduce carbon footprint are boosting the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. Moreover, growing awareness about environmental protection and effective utilization of waste heat influences the growth of the market.

Factor such as waste reduction, resource conservation, and reduce plant operating costs are some of the major drivers of the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. An increasing need for energy-efficient systems and rising electricity prices are further booming the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. However, high cost and complexity in the waste heat recovery system is the key hindering factor for the growth of the waste heat recovery system market. The growing use of waste heat recovery systems to improve efficiency in the various industries such as cement, petroleum refining, food and beverage, metal production, paper and pulp, and among others are expected to propel the growth of the waste heat recovery system market.

Leading Waste Heat Recovery System Market Players:

ABB

Bosch Limited

Echogen

Econotherm (UK) Ltd

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. , Ltd.

Ormat Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Sigma Thermal, Inc.

Thermax Limited

