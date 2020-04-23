Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size Outlook 2026: Prime Firms, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Sorts and Applications

“Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Tokyo Electric Power, KDDI R&D Laboratories, NEC, Matsushita Electric Works, Nippon Signal, Information System Research Institute, Toshiba, Samsung Electronics, Avago Technologies Japan, Toyoda Gosei, SONY, NTT Dokomo, Toyoda Gosei, Casio Computer, NEC Communication Systems, NEC Lighting ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Visible Light Communication (VLC) industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market: Visible Light Communications (VLC), a subset of optical wireless communications technologies, is an emerging area of broadband transmission technology which uses light in the visible region (780-375nm) to transfer data.

The potential for VLC is huge and researches are working on it to overcome many of the technical challenges that the VLC market is facing.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Visible Light LED

❖ Diodes

❖ Image Sensor

❖ IR Transmitter

❖ Optical Coupler

❖ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Vehicles

❖ Traffic

❖ Defense

❖ Security

❖ Hospitals

❖ Medical Care

❖ Aviation

❖ Mining

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Visible Light Communication (VLC) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Key Developments in the Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market:

