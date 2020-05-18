Vietnam LED Light Market is Expected to Attain an Estimated Value of USD 150 Billion by 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Vietnam LED Light Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, The Vietnam LED light market is supported by the global LED light market, which attained a value of almost USD 68 billion in 2019. The global market is likely to grow at a rapid rate in the forecast period of 2020-2025, growing at a CAGR of 14%. The market is expected to attain an estimated value of USD 150 billion by 2025.

The Vietnam LED light market is being driven by the rising penetration of LED lights in the country, with global players like Philips Lighting (OTCMKTS: RYLPF) also investing in the regional market. LEDs were originally used in the traffic light and advertising industry in Vietnam. Nevertheless, with increasing awareness of their benefits, they are now being used in various sectors, such as residential lighting, street lighting, industrial lighting, etc. The increasing use of LEDs in high-technology products like television, digital cameras, smartphones, or even cars has also resulted in an increased demand for LEDs in Vietnam. In addition, urbanisation, rising per capita incomes, rising population, and infrastructure development are some of the other variables that have further encouraged the market growth.

As LED lights help reduce excess energy usage and carbon footprint, they have significantly replaced incandescent lights in the streets of Vietnam. In fact, the Government of Vietnam is promoting the use of LED lights to reduce high electricity consumption in the country by implementing programs such as the Vietnam Energy Efficient Public Lighting Project (VEEPL) and the Vietnam National Energy Efficiency Program (VNEEP).

Market Analysis by Type:

Panel Lights

Down Lights

Flood Lights

Street Lights

Tube Lights

Bulbs

The various types of LED lights include panel lights, downlights, floodlights, streetlights, tube lights, and bulbs.

Market Analysis by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

It finds its applications in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The major regional markets covered are North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The demand for LED lights in Vietnam is being driven by the various schemes of the government of Vietnam, supporting the use of energy-efficient lighting owing to the inflating electricity prices, growing concerns over energy wastage, and climate change.

The increasing disposable income of consumers is likely supporting the demand growth for Led lights.

The growing electronics industry is providing a further push to the Vietnam LED light market growth.

The increasing international investors from electronics and home appliances sectors are also supporting the market growth.

Key Offerings of the report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the Vietnam LED light market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, applications, and regions.

The Expert Market Research report provides the price analysis of LED light in Vietnam for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The major key players in the Vietnam LED light market include Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC (Ralaco), Dien Quang Light Source Company, and Asled Co., Ltd, among others. The key players included in the global market are Signify (Philips Lighting), Osram Licht AG, Nichia Corporation, Cree Inc., Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, and others. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Regional Players: Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC (Ralaco) Dien Quang Light Source Company Asled Co., Ltd Others

Global Players: Signify (Philips Lighting) (AMS: LIGHT) Osram Licht AG (ETR: OSR) Nichia Corporation Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd (KOSDAQ: 046890) Others



