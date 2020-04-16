Video Conferencing Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2022

The global Video Conferencing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Video Conferencing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Video Conferencing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Video Conferencing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Video Conferencing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

Increasing number of multinational companies (MNCs), and globalization of supply chain have led to the rise in demand for effective long-distance communication involving multiple locations. This has prompted companies to develop advanced and integrated video conferencing solutions in order to sustain in the market. Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkadin Cloud Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., JOYCE CR, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., West Unified Communications Services and ZTE Corporation, are few of the key players who have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Conferencing Market

By Component

Hardware Camera Codec Microphone Others

Software On-premise Cloud-based

Services Managed/Outsourced Others



By End-use Industry

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government

Education

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the video conferencing market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Video Conferencing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Video Conferencing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Video Conferencing Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Video Conferencing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Video Conferencing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Video Conferencing market report?

A critical study of the Video Conferencing market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Video Conferencing market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Video Conferencing landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Video Conferencing market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Video Conferencing market share and why? What strategies are the Video Conferencing market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Video Conferencing market? What factors are negatively affecting the Video Conferencing market growth? What will be the value of the global Video Conferencing market by the end of 2029?

