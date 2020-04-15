Veterinary Imaging Market sees Huge Growth by 2026 | Mindray Medical, MinXray Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation

The global veterinary imaging market was valued at $1,620 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,651 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3%.

Veterinary Imaging Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Veterinary Imaging key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Veterinary Imaging market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry. Veterinary imaging is a branch of veterinary medicine that is used to obtain medical images of animals for diagnosis of the disease. Imaging systems such as radiography X-ray, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT imaging, endoscopy imaging, and others, are used to diagnose diseases in companion animals, large animals, live-stock animals, and others.

Some of the key players of Veterinary Imaging Market:

Agfa- Gevaert N.V.

Esaote SpA

Fujifilm holdings corp. (Sonosite Inc.)

General Electric (GE Healthcare)

IMV Technologies group (IMV imaging)

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

MinXray Inc.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Major Regions play vital role in Veterinary Imaging market are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Veterinary Imaging Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Veterinary Imaging Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Veterinary Imaging Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Veterinary Imaging Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

