Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast, 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global veterinary diagnostics market size was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents –

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=326

The global veterinary diagnostics market is driven by the rising population of companion animals and the growing prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth over the forecast period owing to the escalating adoption of veterinary diagnostic products and the increasing demand for animal-derived food products. Developing markets like India, China, and Latin America are predicted to observe lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period in the veterinary diagnostics market.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents –https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-diagnostics-market

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) and Randox Laboratories, Ltd. are some of the major companies in the veterinary diagnostics industry. In October 2019, Randox Laboratories, a global diagnostics company, announced the launch of Randox Canine CRP, a new smaller veterinary test kit for the diagnosis of the viral and bacterial infections in dogs. The product is suitable for testing on an extensive range of breeds and controls the levels of C-Reactive Protein (CRP) secreted by the liver in response to infectious disease, inflammation, and tissue injury, and has been recreated in a smaller version to minimize the consumable wastage veterinary diagnostics market. The product can also help determine the pregnancy of a dog.

Market Analysis by Technology:

Immunodiagnostics Clinical Biochemistry Molecular Diagnostics Hematology Urinalysis Other Technologies

The global veterinary diagnostic market is divided on the basis of technology, into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, and urinalysis, among others.

Market Analysis by Product:

Instruments Consumables

The veterinary diagnostic market by product is bifurcated into instruments and consumables.

Market Analysis by Animal Type:

Companion Animals Livestock Animals

The market is divided by animal type into companion animals and livestock animals.

Companion Animals

Dogs Cats Horses Others

The companion animals are further divided into dogs, cats, and horses, among others.

Livestock Animals

Cattle Pigs Poultry Others

The livestock animals are divided into cattle, pigs, and poultry, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global veterinary diagnostic market is driven by the rising expenditure on animal healthcare, inflating disposable income in emerging economies, increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases, and the rapid growth in the number of veterinary practitioners. The high accuracy of immunodiagnostic tests, increased preference for these tests by veterinary practitioners, and extensive application of them in the veterinary diagnostics are some of the factors aiding the market growth. The growing companion animal ownership and rising awareness of animal health among pet owners are expected to accelerate the veterinary diagnostic market growth. The advanced diagnostic technologies and continuous innovations are expected to boost the market for veterinary diagnostics.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global veterinary diagnostics market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the technology, product, animal type, and regional markets of veterinary diagnostics. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Idvet Biomérieux SA (EPA: BIM) Virbac (EPA: VIRP) Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) Zoetis, Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) Abaxis, Inc. Idexx Laboratories Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-freestanding-emergency-department-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-emergency-medical-services-billing-software-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com