Vehicle Recycling Market Size, Top Players & Forecast Report to 2026

Vehicle Recycling Market

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the vehicle recycling market include Scholz Recycling GMBH, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., LKQ Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd, Sims Metal Management Limited, European Metal Recycling (EMR), Hensel Recycling Group, Volkswagen AG, Tianqi Automation Engineering Co., Ltd. (Miracle Automation), Keiaisha Co., Ltd., and INDRA. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The driving force behind the market growth is rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe. In addition to this, rising adoption of metal scrap, especially steel for the manufacturing of light-weight and fuel-efficient vehicles is another factor that propels the market growth. Besides this, growing awareness of using recycled materials and concern towards environmental benefits by using minimize natural resources is also providing a positive outlook for market growth. Other factors consist of implementation of government rules on disposable of rubber, batteries are anticipated to fuel the market in the upcoming year.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Passenger Cars Recycling

Commercial Vehicles Recycling

By Material

Iron

Aluminium

Steel

Rubber

Copper

Glass

Plastic

Others

By Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for vehicle recycling market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

