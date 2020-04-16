UV Curing System Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2028



UV Curing System Market- Notable Highlights

Phoseon Technology has introduced FireEdge FE410 LED curing system, a new version of FireEdge line which delivers up to 50% higher power, irradiance, and dose as compared to the company’s original FireEdge FE400. The company will also showcase its latest UV LED curing systems for flexo-graphic printing at FTA INFLOFLEX 2019.

IST Metz and Heidelberg have expanded their partnership to include UV LED retrofitting for sheetfed offset printing. As per the deal, IST Metz will handle LED retrofit business for Heidelberg speedmaster series and also manage systems installation directly.

Baldwin Technology

Founded in 1918, Baldwin Technology is located in the US. The company manufactures and supplies printer accessories and control equipment for the print industry.

Nordson Corporation

Founded in 1935, Nordson Corporation is located in the US. The company manufactures and markets systems and products to dispense and control adhesives, polymers, coatings, biomaterials, and other fluids.

Excelitas Technologies

Founded in 1931, Excelitas Technologies is located in the US. The company designs, manufactures, and tests advanced electronic systems and customized optoelectronics. The product portfolio of the company includes UV curing systems, flash lamps, light emitting diodes, photonic detectors, etc.

Heraeus

Founded in 1851, Heraeus is located in Germany. The company focuses on special and precious metals, specialty light sources, sensors, medical technology, and quartz glass.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global UV curing system market include –

Dymax

Honle

American Ultraviolet

Uvitron

Omron

Benford UV

Atlantic Zeiser

Miltec UV

UV Curing System Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of UV LED Curing Technology for Printing Driving UV Curing System Market Growth

UV LED curing is finding wide application in the graphics application, especially in digital inject printing, sheetfed offset printing, screen printing, and flexo printing. Rapid growth can be witnessed in these areas, with the fastest growth in sheetfed offset printing. Companies are also offering LED cured UV inks for sheetfed offset printing for sustainable print. In recent years, the advancement and development in LED manufacturing technology along with compatible inks has led to energy efficient, long life, and low heat LED UV curing systems. This has resulted in wide adoption of UV printing with LED UV curing.

Sheetfed commercial printing is shifting to UV LED because of improved print quality, productivity, and reduction in energy consumption. Meanwhile, in response to growing demand for high speed printing, manufacturers in the UV curing systems market are focusing on developing high quality UV LED curing system.

UV Curing System Gaining Traction in the Automotive Industry

UV curing systems are gaining traction in the automotive industry with extensive use of UV light curing system for assembling and bonding application in the automotive sector. In recent years, the use of medium pressure UV curing lamps has increased in the automotive industry. Moreover, UV curable coating is largely being applied to alloy wheels in order to protect the finish from ice, water, salt, light and scratch damage. These coatings on alloy wheels are exposed to medium pressure UV curing lamps for quick drying. Moreover, automotive manufacturers continue to focus on UV curable coatings for exterior paint finish. This has led to the development of robotic UV curing for automotive exteriors as technically viable and cost-effective alternative for UV curing system in the automotive industry.

Limited Depth of Curing to Restrain the Growth in the UV Curing System Market

One of the primary limitations of the UV curing system is the limited penetration depth of light which depends on the spectral and wavelength distribution and does not exceed a few millimeters. The light induced cure is also limited to coatings, inks, and adhesives. Meanwhile, different UV adhesives have been designed with different cure wavelength and speed. Hence, based on the nature of UV curable adhesive the depth of cure is limited, this is leading to the manufacturers selecting different UV cure products with improved depth of cure.

Moreover, type of UV light also affects the depth of cure. This is resulting in the use of lamp system with higher intensity peaks nearly 385 nm or greater, thus allowing UV light to cure adhesives in thick sections and also cure material more uniformly.

UV Curing System Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the UV curing system market is segmented into

Flood Cure

Spot Cure

Focused Beam

Based on the application, the UV curing system market is segmented into

Coating and Finishing

Printing

Disinfection

Others

Based on end user, the UV curing system market is segmented into

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

