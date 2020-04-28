Utility Drones Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027: Top key players are AERODYNE GROUP, ABJ Drones, Asset Drone, CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED

Utility drones are integrated with infra-red cameras of very high resolution used to capture every minute details of power infrastructure. These drones provide various services to utility sectors such as surveying, inspection, as well as maintenance of power transmission, generation, and distribution systems globally. It is used for the efficient assessment of damaged power lines during the storm and creates 2D / 3D models of power infrastructure which allow the operators to locate defects in power infrastructure.

The “Global Utility Drones Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of utility drones market with detailed market segmentation by type, services, end users, and geography. The global utility drones market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading utility drones market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the utility drones market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from utility drones market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for utility drones in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the utility drones market.

The report also includes the profiles of key utility drones companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AERODYNE GROUP

ABJ Drones

Asset Drone

CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED

Delair

HEMAV S.L.

PrecisionHawk

SHARPER SHAPE INC.

Sky Futures

Terra Drone Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting utility drones market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Furnaces market globally.

