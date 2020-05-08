Updates On Vietnam Foodstuff Distribution Industry With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2024

Executive Summary

The market is driven by the rising consumption of processed food coupled with the burgeoning upsurge in the modern grocery retail sector.

Foodstuff Distribution Market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years on account of increasing per capita consumption of food, increasing penetration of modern grocery retail outlets, rising youth population, rapid augmentation in the production capacity of the local food processors, etc.

During 2016-21, Foodstuff distribution in Vietnam is anticipated to grow at an increased rate on the heels of surging production coupled with augmenting imports of a varied range of food products. Moreover, escalating demand from various end use sectors such as hotels, businesses, etc. has been propelling the growth in the foodstuff distribution market in the country.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Vietnam Foodstuff Distribution Industry (By End-User, By Format, By Segment): An Analysis (2016-2021) – (By Distribution Format– Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Stores and Traditional Market; By End User- Full Service, Café and Bars and Fast Food Chain; By Catering-Schools, Hospitals and Industries; Entry Routes in Vietnam Food Distribution Market; Key Players – Strategy, Financial Performance)”, Vietnam Foodstuff Distribution Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9.8% during 2016 – 2021.

Few of the companies operating in Vietnam Foodstuff Distribution Market are VISSAN JSC, Masan Group, Vinamilk, CJ Freshway, etc.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Segment

•Meat and Poultry

•Grains & Seeds

•Dairy

• Sea Food

•Wine & Beer

•Fruits & Processed Vegetables

The report provides Segmentation by Distribution Format

•Supermarket

•Hypermarket

•Convenience Stores

•Traditional Market

The report provides Coverage by End User

•Full Service

•Café and Bars

•Fast Food Chain

The report provides coverage by Catering

•Schools

•Hospitals

•Industries

Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of Vietnam Foodstuff Distribution Market as the report has been created through primary research (interviews with key experts from the industry) and secondary research (associations, company publications, premier databases).

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, foodstuff distributors, suppliers and manufacturers align their market-centric strategies

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading players

•To avail limited customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer’s specific needs.

