United States Cold Storage Market Size Report 2020 : Industry Strategy, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Cold Storage Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025, The United States cold storage market reached a value of about USD 16 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2020-2025 to reach a value of USD 20 billion by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=1095

The United States cold storage market is rapidly growing because the region is widely considered to be one of the major markets for technological development responsible for successful cold storage process management. The market is likely to bring the pharmaceutical industry growth opportunities. Inventory management of pharmaceutical products, for example, vaccines and medicinal products is a costly process, requiring adequate safety measures to protect the quality of the product. The possibility of destroying temperature-sensitive goods is significantly alleviated by advanced cold storage systems that offer positive features, including advanced refrigeration technologies and monitoring and tracing systems for various products, such as fruits and vegetables.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-cold-storage-market

In July 2019, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), one of the key players, introduced refrigerated inserts from Gruau to its fit-out solutions for cold storage transportation. The Gruau Insert is a complete cooling update solution that includes lightweight, low-profile modules designed to effectively control the climate whilst also maintaining the maximum space available and the exterior of the van. Such innovations in the cold storage technology by major players are expected to propel the growth of the industry in the United States.

Market Analysis by Warehouse Type:

Private and Semi-Private Public

The cold storage warehouse-type can be divided into private and semi-private and public.

Market Analysis by Construction Type:

Bulk Storage Production Stores Ports

The construction type in the industry includes bulk storage, production stores, and ports.

Market Analysis by Temperature Type:

Chilled Frozen

The temperature of the cold storage could be chilled or frozen.

Market Analysis by Application:

Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Fish, Meat, and Seafood Processed Food Pharmaceuticals

It finds application in fruits and vegetables, dairy, fish, meat, and seafood, processed food, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Findings of the Report:

The United States cold storage market is being driven by the rising technological advancements in the region. The increasing efforts by the producers to conserve tempering-sensitive products, especially foodstuffs, are propelling the development of the market. The growing popularity of connected lorries refrigerated high-cube trailers, as well as vehicles that provide cross-product transportation, is driving the market. The industry is being aided by the rising food and beverage industry in the United States.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the United States cold storage market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the warehouse types, construction types, temperature types, and applications of cold storage. The Expert Market Research report also provides an insight into the price and demand indicators of the United States cold storage market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Americold Logistics LLC Agro Merchant Group LLC Burris Logistics, Inc. Henningsen Cold Storage Company Lineage Logistics, LLC Preferred Freezer United States Cold Storage, Inc. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/business-jets-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/drone-navigation-system-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com