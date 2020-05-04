Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market 2016-2022 / Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast

Ultra-portable internet devices include devices such as mobile internet devices (MID), ultra-mobile PCs (UMPC), and ultra-mobile devices (UMDs). They are lightweight and mid-size computing tools that support a gamut of applications spanning from business to education. They offer improved features such as higher full-scale functionality, higher efficiency, enhanced battery life, increased portability, decreased bulk and weight, and more capabilities in general. These devices are increasingly being used for personal as well as professional requirements.

End-user/Technology

Companies in retail, healthcare, education, entertainment, consumer durables, telecom, IT and BFSI are the target customers for the ultra-portable internet devices industry.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065247

Market Dynamics and Opportunities



The global market for ultra-portable internet devices is estimated to grow at a promising CAGR of about 10.5% and is expected to be valued at about USD 60 billion by 2020. Suitability of UMDs in businesses and the adoption of new technology by consumers in the consumer durables sector are major drivers for the growth of this market. Latest trends in this sector include the advancements and improvements in the features and capabilities of these devices. Growing penetration of the Internet and communication standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that provide effective connectivity is predicted to contribute to high revenue generation. Soaring demand for devices with extensive portability and enhanced accessibility is a propellent for this market. However, huge costs are associated in the development and production of these sophisticated and advanced devices.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of product, range and the industry vertical. Based on product type, the global automobile ultra-portable internet devices market is broadly categorized as Premium Ultra-Mobile, Basic Ultra-Mobile and Utility Ultra-Mobile internet devices. According to range, the market can be classified as short, medium and long range. Further on the basis of industry vertical, the ultra-portable internet devices market is divided into retail, healthcare, IT, telecom, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, etc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065247

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global ultra-portable internet devices market is dominated by North America which has the highest market share among all regions. A significant part of this share is fueled by increasing demand from the U.S. market. This can be owed to fact that it is highly inclined towards adopting new technologies, easily and quickly. Europe stands at number two and Asia Pacific has also a wide scope high growth in the ultra-portable internet devices market.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global ultra-portable internet devices market include: Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, etc.

<<<<<<<Trending Reports>>>>>>>

Service Robots Market

Service Market for Data Center Development

Mobile Payment Security Software Market

Mobile Payment Market

Mobile Mapping System Market

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services Market

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609