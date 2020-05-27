UHT Milk Market 2019: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast, 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global UHT milk market reached a consumption volume of 116.38 Billion Litres in 2019 and is further expected to reach a volume of 163.23 Billion litres by 2025.

Ultra High Temperature or Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) milk can be defined as the sterilized milk which is heated to a temperature of at least 132°C for a few seconds followed by a fast cool down. This process of sterilisation eliminates all the forms of microorganisms including fungi, spores, viruses and bacteria, thereby, increasing the shelf life of the milk. Post the process of sterilisation, the milk goes through aseptic packaging to prevent any re-infection by the bacteria and pathogens. This packaging also ensures protection of the nutritional content, hygiene and storage efficiency.

UHT milk can be easily stored at room temperature with least refrigeration and boiling requirements. Thus, it provides convenience by serving as a ready-to-consume product to urban consumers with hectic lifestyles. Further, the ability of being distributed without any need of cold chains have facilitated the penetration of UHT milk into the non-fridge households and the regions where milk scarcity is prevalent.

Owing to the aforementioned advantages of UHT milk, the market is currently experiencing a healthy growth in both developed and developing regions. Moreover, population growth, increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation and changing dietary patterns have also added to the growth of the global UHT milk market. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global UHT milk market reached a consumption volume of 116.38 Billion Litres in 2019 and is further expected to reach a volume of 163.23 Billion litres by 2025.

Key findings from the report:

Various types of UHT milk available in the market are whole UHT milk, semi-skimmed milk and skimmed milk. Semi-skimmed milk dominated the market as a result of changing dietary patterns among the consumers. Major markets for UHT milk include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Being fragmented in nature, the global UHT milk market is highly competitive and is surrounded by a number players, namely, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis, Nestle, Arla Foods, Friesland Campina, Dean Foods, Danone, California Dairies and DMK Deutsches Milchkontor.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global UHT Milk market according to type, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by Type

Whole UHT Milk Semi-skimmed Milk Skimmed Milk

Market breakup by Regions

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Nestle SA (SWX: NESN) Lactalis Group China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (HKG: 2319) Danone SA (EPA: BN) Arla Food Amla Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. Others

