U.S. Airport Security Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

One cannot underestimate the importance of effective airport security in the U.S. Since the end of the cold war, no single event has had a greater effect on the U.S. geopolitics and defense than the 9/11 attacks, which were made possible by the pre-9/11 airport security processes loopholes.

The U.S. airport security technologies, industry & markets are going through major shifts. New and maturing sectors and technologies such as automated border control kiosks, cargo screening, cybersecurity, airport perimeter security systems and advanced ICT technologies create new market niches and fresh business opportunities. According to the report, the U.S. cumulative 2015-2020 aviation security market will reach $22.5 Billion.

According to the report, the market growth is boosted by the following drivers:

The U.S. air passenger and cargo volume growth

The need to invest in aviation cybersecurity

Advancements in security infrastructure and screening technologies

The need to streamline airport security processes and reduce passengers’ waiting time

Replacement and upgrades of outdated systems

Growing aftersale revenues

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 2 orthogonal money trails:

By 15 Technology Markets:

Baggage & Cargo X-ray Scanners

Security Related ICT & Cybersecurity

Whole Body Scanners (AIT)

Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Security Related Baggage Handling Systems (BHS)

Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD)

Metal Detectors

Liquid Explosives Detectors

Shoe Scanners

Workforce ID Documents Screening Systems

Automated Border Control

CCTV & Radar Surveillance

C2/C4ISR Systems

Perimeter Fencing

Multi-modal Security Systems and Other Modalities

By 3 Revenue Sources:

Product Sales

Aftersale Revenues

Planning, Consulting & Training

This U.S. Airport Security Market – 2015-2020 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for airport security industry decision makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 2 volume 374 page report include:

What will the U.S. market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main Airport Security technology trends?

Where and what are the U.S. Airport Security market opportunities?

What are the Airport Security market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key Airport Security vendors?

What are the challenges to the Airport Security market?

The U.S. Airport Security Market – 2015-2020 presents in 374 pages, 40 tables and 129 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 37 leading vendors. The report is granulated into 18 submarkets, presents for each submarket 2011-2014 data and analyses, and also projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

Current and pipeline technologies by 15 technology markets (see list above)

Companies operating in the market (Profiles, Products and Contact Info): ADANI, American Science and Engineering Inc., Appealing Products Inc. (API), Auto Clear, BAHIA Corp (Sibel Ltd.), Biosensor Applications, Brijot Imaging Systems, CEIA, ChemSee, DetectaChem LLC, Fisher Labs, Flir Systems, Ion Applications Inc., Gilardoni SpA, Hitachi, IBM, Ketech Defence, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, LIXI Inc., Lockheed Martin, MINXRAY Inc., MilliVision, Mistral Security Inc., Morpho Detection Inc., Nuctech Co. Ltd., QinetiQ Ltd., Rapiscan Security Products Inc., Red X Defense, Scanna MSC Ltd., Scent Detection Technologies, Scintrex Trace, Smiths Detection, Syagen Technology. Thermo Electron Corporation, TeraView, ThruVision Systems, Vidisco Ltd., Westminster International Ltd.

Airports Security Screening Data at over 501 U.S. airports: The report provides screening data at each and every airport with over 100,000 screened passengers per annum.

The data include for each airport, details on the number of screened passengers and the annual growth rate

For readers who wish to acquire more information, the report includes 3 in-depth appendices:

Appendix A: IATA & ICAO “Checkpoint of the Future”

Appendix B: Airport Passenger Screening Checkpoints

Appendix C: IATA Passenger Growth Forecast

